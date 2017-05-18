Ypsilanti Water Street Debt Millage Will Appear On Ballot

Water Street property.
Voters in Ypsilanti will have another chance to decide in August if they want to approve the Water Street Debt Millage proposal.


The Washtenaw County elections department will print ballots after Ypsilanti's city council approved the language for the proposal.   Earlier this year, the Citizens for Ypsi Committee collected enough signatures during a petition to get the proposal on the ballot.

Council member Pete Murdock from the third ward supports the 2.3 mill.

"It will generate approximately $700,000 and maybe we wont have to keep reducing our police department and other services."  

The funds generated from the millage would help pay off the debt for the Water Street project.

 

