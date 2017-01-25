Ypsilanti's Ugly Mug Now Known As Cross Street Coffee

Ypsilanti’s Ugly Mug is becoming Cross Street Coffee. Even though they haven’t officially changed the signage outside, there have been upgrades made the the interior.

The coffee shop is situated across the street from the campus of Eastern Michigan University, and has been a favorite of many college students in the area.

The Ugly Mug has been a favorite of EMU student, Dillon Beckwith.



“I love the coffee. It’s a great place to come hang out and study, and meet people. A lot of good times here.”

Beckwith had some reservations about the changes and said he’s concerned that it may be too inviting for Ann Arbor residents.



He said, “it’s going to raise the prices of houses and kick out all the artists and weirdos. We love it here.”

Cross Street Coffee wrote under their Facebook page that they are still under the same management and serving the same coffee, with hopes that it will both allow them to grow their business and set themselves apart them from all of the other “Ugly Mugs” across the country.





Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Lisa Barry is a reporter, and host of All Things Considered on 89.1 WEMU. Contact her at 734.487.3363, on twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her lbarryma@emich.edu