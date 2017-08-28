Civic Matters: A Public Forum on the 1,4 Dioxane Plume In Ann Arbor, And More

Several elected officials will update the public and listen to concerns this week on the ongoing 1.4 dioxane contamination plume int he Ann Arbor area. Changes in parking enforcement are under discussion. How can you participate? Find out in this week's "Civic Matters" with WEMU's David Fair and Mary Morgan of the CivCity Initiative.

Civic Matters: 08/28/2017

Mary Morgan brings a wealth of experience to the airwaves. While heading up the CivCity Initiative now, Mary was previously co-founder and publisher of the Ann Arbor Chronicle. Prior to that she served as a reporter and editor for the Ann Arbor News when it was a daily, print-edition newspaper.

Topics included in this week's discussion:

• The decades-long effort is still underway to clean up the 1,4-dioxane underwater and groundwater contamination in the Ann Arbor area.(Scroll down on the linked page to find WEMU's 25-part series on the dixane plume) On Wednesday, Aug. 30, elected officials and staff from the Michigan Dept. of Environmental Quality will be giving the community a status report, with the opportunity to ask questions about the cleanup. The forum starts at 7 p.m. at the downtown Ann Arbor District Library, 343 S. Fifth Ave.

• Speaking of hazards, the City of Ann Arbor's Hazard Mitigation Plan is an attempt to become less vulnerable to natural, manmade and technological disasters, and to better manage those hazards when they occur. The plan is being updated, and the city is seeking input about what types of potential hazards are of most concern to residents. There’s an online survey, and city staff will hold a public forum on Monday, Sept. 11 to gather additional input. That meeting starts at 6 p.m. at city hall. • Students head back to school next week, so it's a great time to get in the loop with AAPS District News, a news feed produced by staff of our public schools. Click here to subscribe. • TThe Operations Committee of the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority meets on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m.Their agenda includes this item: "Possible Strategy re: Parking Enforcement." (For background on the parking enforcement issue, check out a column Mary MorganI wrote earlier this summer: "Downtown Parking: More Spaces, Higher Rates?")



Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— David Fair is the WEMU News Director and host of Morning Edition on WEMU. You can contact David at 734.487.3363, on twitter @DavidFairWEMU, or email him at dfair@emich.edu